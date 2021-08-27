Advertisement

Watch: Gov. Dunleavy to give a COVID-19 update

Undated photo.
Undated photo.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is set to hold a press conference Thursday to give a COVID-19 update.

The update comes as the state has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Related: 730 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday

Dunleavy will be joined by Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink and other health and local officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
Charging documents offer more insight into the shooting of a trooper in Anchor Point
11 deaths, 620 COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday
COVID-19.
13 new COVID-19 deaths identified in Alaska
The Anchorage Assembly meets Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage mayor names Sami Graham new chief of staff
Southeast Aviation flight crashed August 5th, killed all six people onboard it
NTSB releases first report into deadly plane crash near Ketchikan

Latest News

Alaska Fishtopia
Alaska Fishtopia
Alaska House sees progress grind to a halt on this year’s Permanent Fund dividend
Personnel from Alaska Air National Guard's 176th Wing, and 3rd Wing brought evacuees to Kuwait.
Alaska-based troops help evacuate people from Afghanistan
The Alaska Center for the Performing Arts is requiring visitors to mask-up, get vaccinated or...
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts will require visitors to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19