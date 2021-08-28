536 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state of Alaska reported 536 new COVID-19 infections on Friday as hospitalizations continued to surge.

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported no additional COVID-related deaths on Friday, leaving the total reported Alaska resident deaths related to the virus at 427.

According to the state’s hospital data dashboard, there are 142 people currently being hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of those, 27 people are on ventilators. The dashboard shows that, as of Thursday, there were seven adult ICU beds still available in Anchorage, and 29 adult ICU beds still available statewide.

More than 1,900 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his administration would take certain steps to try to support the state’s health care sector while cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surge, such as expediting the process for licensing health care workers and seeking staffing contracts to support hospitals. Dunleavy stopped short, though, of urging people to become vaccinated, rather urging them to speak with their health care provider about getting vaccinated if that was something they wanted to do.

Of the 536 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 25 of them were nonresident cases and 511 were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 179

Wasilla: 46

Juneau: 28

Homer: 21

Palmer: 21

Fairbanks: 19

Bethel Census Area: 16

Wrangell: 14

Ketchikan: 13

Valdez: 13

North Pole: 11

Kenai: 11

Eagle River: 10

Utqiagvik: 10

Bethel: 9

Soldotna: 9

Chugiak: 6

Haines: 6

Kenai Peninsula Borough North: 6

Craig: 4

Dillingham Census Area: 4

Kodiak: 4

Kusilvak Census Area: 4

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 4

Unknown locations: 4

Anchor Point: 3

Douglas: 3

Sutton-Alpine: 3

Unalaska: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough South: 2

Big Lake: 2

Girdwood: 2

North Slope Borough: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Seward: 2

Sitka: 2

Willow: 2

Chevak: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 1

Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat: 1

Houston: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Kotzebue: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Petersburg: 1

Salcha: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

The state identified 25 additional nonresident COVID-19 cases on Friday — five in unknown parts of the state, five in Ketchikan and the Ketchikan Gateway Borough, three in Anchorage, two in Fairbanks, two in Wasilla, two in Seward, and one each in Yakutat and Hoonah-Angoon, Soldotna, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, Prudhoe Bay, Sitka and Juneau.

As of Friday, the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that more than 60% of all Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and that 54.6% are fully vaccinated. The Juneau region remains the most highly vaccinated out of Alaska’s major regions, with nearly 80% of residents 12 and older fully vaccinated.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough with 46.3% of people 12 and older fully vaccinated, and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, with 38.4% fully vaccinated, remain the two least vaccinated major regions in the state. The Fairbanks North Star Borough has the third-lowest vaccination rate out of major regions, at 48.1%.

Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted more than 2.7 million COVID-19 tests, according to state data, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.36%.

