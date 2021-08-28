Anchorage resident breathing sigh of relief after 8 family members rescued from Afghanistan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scenes from Kabul, Afghanistan have been hard to watch for many Americans, but for Anchorage resident Joseph Brady, it was especially difficult.

“I was just afraid because my father’s an American citizen, and I felt like his life was in danger as well as my brothers and sisters over there,” said Brady.

Brady has been working to help several of this relatives escape the country ever since the Taliban’s resurgence. His father, who used to live in Anchorage for more than 40, years moved back to Afghanistan years ago where he had additional children. In total, eight of Brady’s family members were able to escape the country with help from numerous people, some who he says can’t be publicly revealed right now.

“They made their drive from Kandahar all the way to Kabul,” Brady said. “It’s a 17-hour journey to get there.”

His eight family members made the perilous journey to the Kabul airport. Unfortunately, one of his uncles was left behind, but his father along with his father’s wife and six of his siblings were able to take a flight out of the country just hours before two suicide bombers and gunmen killed 13 U.S. troops and more than 60 Afghans.

“It’s emotional, I have a sense of relief — it’s been a long week,” Brady said.

He said he’s grateful for all the help he’s received to get his family members to safety, including a 4-year-old brother and 3-year-old sister.

“We formulated a plan that they executed to save my family’s life, and I think they did an amazing job and did something that’s a miracle to me — and I didn’t think it was possible,” Brady said.

He says the escape also prevented two of his sisters, ages 12 and 14, from being forcefully married by the Taliban. While he still has some other family members who are still in Afghanistan, he hopes to get all of them out soon. Meanwhile, he’s happy to have members of his immediate family safe.

“Just very blessed to be in this situation right now and have my dad coming back home with all of his children together,” Brady said.

At last check, Brady says those eight family members landed in Germany on Friday where all is well. They’ll soon head to the continental U.S. where they’ll quarantine for 14 days before heading to Anchorage.

“It makes me feel good inside that he (dad) finally is gonna get the life that he deserves, and so are my brothers and sisters,” Brady said.

A Fundly page has been set up for Brady’s eight family members to aid in expenses along the journey, and when they arrive in Alaska.

