City releases 30 locations for proposed mass care shelter for winter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is approaching and there are still ongoing discussions at the city level of where to house people experiencing homelessness in Anchorage.

On Thursday, the Anchorage Assembly and the Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration released a list of 30 potential sites for a mass care homeless shelter for this winter. Some are saying there needs to be a plan in place, and fast.

“You don’t want anyone to be cold or, you know, without food or anything,” said Rogers Park Community Council Vice President Linda Chase. “... we have lots of money coming in, and I don’t understand why we just cannot make a decision and keeping all the neighborhoods in mind and just make it happen.”

Irene Persson-Gamble with the Spenard Community Council said she would like to see multiple shelters with around 40 to 50 people in each shelter.

“Shelters are supposed to be temporary, not a permanent shelter,” she said. “I know that because of the pandemic we did use last year the Sullivan Arena for housing, and now you know, people are vaccinated and use their masks, that should be used for other community activities.”

Persson-Gamble said she doesn’t shun the idea of a shelter in her neighborhood.

“People that don’t have a home are also our neighbors,” she said. “If it’s decent and it’s well managed, we need to kind of expand our privileges if we have them living in a good neighborhood.”

Potential sites for mass care for 2021/2022 winter:

1000 4th Ave (mental health clinic) 300 Calais Drive (old Johnson Tire) 333 W. 4th Ave. (old Sunshine Mall) 4400 Business Park Blvd. 459 W. Bluff Dr. (old Petroleum building) 5500 Bragaw (old PNA building/old Williwaw Elementary) 6689 Changepoint Dr. 814 W. Northern Lights Blvd. (old Mat Maid building) 9051 King St. (old Medline building) 949 E. 36th Ave. (old VECO building) Former Alaska Club on Tudor Road Dena’ina Center Egan Center Elmore/Dowling SW corner 8 acres Federal Archives (Midtown) JCP Furniture Warehouse Northway Mall Point Woronzof (50 acres west end of Ted Stevens airport) Public Land S of 100th/Minnesota (70-acre tract) Salvation Army 48th Ave. Sam’s Club at Tikahtnu Sears Warehouse Sullivan Arena Tudor/Elmore development site Tudor/Elmore Evidence Lot W. 54th (old Clare House) Spenard Rec Center Fairview Rec Center Ben Boeke Ice Arena Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena

The assembly also unanimously passed a resolution early Friday afternoon during a special meeting to re-appropriate $200,000 from the areawide General Capital Improvement Projects Fund. According to the resolution, the funds would be used “to procure construction cost estimates for alternative mass care and navigation center sites being considered by the Administration and Assembly facilitated collaboration team.”

This is the first legislative product of the working group that was in collaboration with the Bronson administration and members of the assembly.

A draft review of the winter shelter plan is expected to be presented to the assembly on Sept. 14 with a firm deadline for a final plan expected on Oct. 1.

