Advertisement

COVID-19, driver shortage forces ASD to temporarily suspend some bus routes

Anchorage School District buses at the district's barn on Elmore Road.
Anchorage School District buses at the district's barn on Elmore Road.(Dave Leval)
By Dave Leval
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Many parents will have to find other ways to get their children to Anchorage public schools for the time being as the Anchorage School District announced that starting Aug. 30, it will temporarily suspend bus service for some routes.

“We no longer have a sufficient number of drivers to drive all of the bus routes,” said Anchorage School District Chief Operating Officer Tom Roth.

He blames COVID-19 for the majority of the shortage.

“We had this week alone six drivers test positive with two additional drivers, who are demonstrating symptoms, have tested and just waiting for the results” Roth said.

The school district currently has around 200 bus drivers. According to Roth, that’s below the 250 the district usually has to transport close to 24,000 students each day to elementary, middle and high school. Many of the drivers are hired by Reliant Transportation which a busing contractor used by the district.

The district doubled up routes, and consolidated others to alleviate the shortage. But Roth said that did not solve the problem, and the district simply had no choice but to temporarily suspend bus service for certain routes.

The interruptions will take place in four groups, each lasting for about three weeks through Nov. 19.

“That may be adequate time that this corrects itself,” Roth said. “I just don’t know in so far as we continue to have a large number of COVID outbreak, COVID cases.”

Roth did say the suspension of bus service will not affect special education students.

Meanwhile, People Mover said middle and high school students ride can ride its buses for free to get to their campuses.

The full list of suspended routes can be read on the school district’s website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Undated photo.
Watch: Gov. Dunleavy holds COVID-19 update to address hospitalization capacity and the surge of COVID-19 cases
Alaska House sees progress grind to a halt on this year’s Permanent Fund dividend
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The European black slug is expanding its range across Alaska.
‘Definitely aggressive pests’ expand range across southern Alaska
Coronavirus
730 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday

Latest News

Undated photo.
Watch: Gov. Dunleavy holds COVID-19 update to address hospitalization capacity and the surge of COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus
730 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Thursday
A file photo of the Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau on Dec 22, 2020
COVID-19 vaccinations to be mandated for Bartlett Regional Hospital staff in Juneau
A man commented on mask mandates at a school board stripped down to his boxers to illustrate a...
Man takes off clothes while commenting on school mask mandate to make point