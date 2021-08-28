Advertisement

Heavy rain moves through Southcentral, heads toward Southeast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain moved through Southcentral on Friday with Anchorage seeing more than three-quarters of an inch of rain. This puts Anchorage at 4.34 inches of rain for the month of August. That’s 1.82 inches above normal for this date in the month. Wasilla saw almost an inch of rain on Friday. More than two inches fell around Valdez and almost two inches for Cordova with some rain still falling in eastern Prince William Sound Saturday night.

Southeast will see rain through Sunday evening with the heaviest totals falling in the southern Panhandle. Petersburg could see more than three inches of rain in 48-hours. Juneau will likely see about an inch of rain.

Clear skies move into Southcentral for Saturday.

