Led by Mai Mateaki, Dimond flag football rallies to defeat West

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:11 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dimond flag football team remains undefeated after a come from behind win against West Anchorage High School on Thursday, 20-16.

Mai Mateaki was a difference-maker for the Lynx on Thursday, scoring a 36-yard touchdown as time expired in the first half along with a game-winning touchdown late. In the other Cook Inlet Conference flag football games, Service High School defeated Chugiak 21-0, and East Anchorage High School took Bartlett 24-0.

Highlights from the Dimond and West flag football game can be viewed above.

