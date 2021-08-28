Special election set in recall of Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly has set a date for a special election in the recall of assembly member Meg Zaletel.

During a special meeting on Friday, members of the assembly acknowledged that the Municipal Clerk has certified a recall petition and set the date for the special election to deal with the recall for Oct. 26. Members of Assembly District 4 will vote in the election.

The Municipal Clerk’s Office certified a petition to recall Zaletel on Aug. 25 after finding that enough signatures had been gathered. The petition was initiated by resident Russell Biggs, who initially filed two petitions to recall Zaletel last year.

The city clerk initially denied both of those petitions, but in May a Superior Court judge ruled that one of them could move forward. The city appealed that ruling, and on Aug. 19 the Alaska Supreme Court affirmed the ruling from the lower court that one of the two petitions was valid.

The resolution passed Friday by the assembly initially suggested two possible dates in November for the special election. Assembly member Felix Rivera said during the meeting that he’d gotten feedback from constituents on both sides of the issue that they’d like the special election for the recall to take place sooner rather than later.

Rivera suggested Oct. 12 or Oct. 19 as possible dates for the special election, but Municipal Clerk Barbara Jones said the earliest the city election staff could put the election on would be Oct. 26, due to a contract to also help Juneau run its own mail-in election in October.

In his petition to recall Zaletel, Biggs alleges similar behavior as the petition he initiated to recall Rivera, an effort which Rivera survived during the last election. Biggs claims Zaletel violated city mitigation orders last year when participating in a meeting that had more than 15 people in attendance.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.