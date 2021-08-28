Watch award-winning ‘Seeking Justice’ report

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - ‘Seeking Justice,’ an award-winning special report on missing and murdered Indigenous peoples in the state by Alaska’s News Source, will re-air tonight at 6:30 p.m. AKDT.

Viewers can also watch the program online.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety says it’s alarming how prevalent violence is among Alaska Native men, women and children. Many families are still seeking justice.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.