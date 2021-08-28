Advertisement

Watch award-winning ‘Seeking Justice’ report

Seeking Justice, an Alaska's News Source special report on missing and murdered Indigenous...
Seeking Justice, an Alaska's News Source special report on missing and murdered Indigenous peoples, originally aired on Dec. 13.(KTUU)
By KTUU staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - ‘Seeking Justice,’ an award-winning special report on missing and murdered Indigenous peoples in the state by Alaska’s News Source, will re-air tonight at 6:30 p.m. AKDT.

Viewers can also watch the program online.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety says it’s alarming how prevalent violence is among Alaska Native men, women and children. Many families are still seeking justice.

