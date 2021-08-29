Anchorage police investigating shooting in Russian Jack Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an early morning shooting that took place in the Russian Jack Park neighborhood and sent one person to the hospital.

According to a Sunday morning community alert, officers responded to an apartment complex on Reka Drive at 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man with gunshot wounds to his lower body when they arrived.

He was taken to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police said in the notice.

The Anchorage Police Department is still investigating the motive for the shooting and the number of people involved. Officers haven’t made any arrests at this point.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact the department’s dispatch at 311. A department spokesperson said via email that there is no current impact to drivers in the area of Reka Drive.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.