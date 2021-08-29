Advertisement

Dimond runners take top individual spots at Big 8 meet

By Austin Sjong
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Big 8 cross-country running meet was actually the Big 9 this year, with Kodiak joining Dimond, West Anchorage, South Anchorage, Service, Bartlett, East Anchorage, Chugiak and Eagle River High Schools on Saturday at Kincaid Park.

Jared Gardiner and Emily Erickson of Dimond continued their dominance this season, both setting personal record times on the 5-kilometer course. Gardiner nearly cracked 16 minutes with a time of 16 minutes, 9 seconds and Erickson broke 19 minutes with a time of 18:52.

Both Gardiner and Erickson are coming off wins in last week’s Ted Mckenney XC Invitational in Soldotna. Normally the Big 8 meet is run right before the regional competition and is used as a prep for the big race, but this year it was run much earlier.

Individual boys varsity top 5 times:

1. Jared Gardiner, Dimond: 16:09

2. Aaron Power, Service: 16:36

3. Isaac Main, West Anchorage: 16:36

4. Nicholas Prosser, Dimond: 16:37

5. Justin Lucas, Service: 16:38

Individual girls varsity top 5 times:

1. Emily Erickson, Dimond: 18:52

2. Campbell Peterson, Chugiak: 19:09

3. Elliana Zock, South Anchorage: 19:15

4. Meredith Schwartz, Service: 19:27

5. Payton Smith, West Anchorage: 19:32

Boys top teams:

1. West Anchorage

2. Service

3. Dimond

4. Kodiak

5. South Anchorage

Girls top teams:

1. Chugiak

2. South Anchorage

3. West Anchorage

4. Service

5. Dimond

