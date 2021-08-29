Advertisement

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District announces school bus route suspensions

Certain routes are currently affected through Sept. 17
Durham School Services buses.
Durham School Services buses.(KTVF)
By Taylor Clark
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is the latest school district in the state to announce temporary bus route suspensions. The others are the Anchorage School District, and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.

The district said in an announcement Saturday that three groups of closures will last a week each. Next week, Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, there will be 24 routes suspended that impact elementary, middle, and high schools in the district.

The temporary closures are currently scheduled through Sept. 17. Additionally, no special education buses will be affected by these closures.

In the announcement, the district makes no mention of COVID-19 being the cause of the suspensions. It lists the labor shortage affecting the bus company, Durham School Services, and communities nationwide as the sole reasoning for the suspended bus routes.

“Despite increasing driver and attendant wages, offering bonuses, and fleet and facility improvements, Durham has not been able to fill all positions yet, but is continuing to recruit and train new drivers,” the release states.

A full list of the affected routes through Sept. 17 can be found on the district’s website. The district asks that parents be patient with the bus drivers they still have in the meantime.

