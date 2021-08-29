Heavy rain in Southeast, sunshine leads the weather picture in Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some heavy rain moved through Southeast Alaska on Saturday dropping almost two inches of rain around Petersburg by 6:30 Saturday night. Juneau received 1.4 inches of rain and Sitka saw 1.55 inches as of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The rain will mostly end overnight with scattered showers and clouds sticking around through Sunday. Some clearing moves into the Panhandle on Monday.

Southcentral saw a day of sunshine and relatively warm temperatures. A few clouds will move through overnight Saturday into Sunday but they don’t linger. Mostly sunny skies return for Sunday afternoon and Monday before the clouds return on Tuesday.

