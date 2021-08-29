Wife of US commanding officer shares story of his time in Kabul

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - These have been tense times for Jenepher Esser, whose husband was serving in the U.S. military in Kabul during the Taliban resurgence, but the Anchorage resident is now able to relax a little.

Esser is from Anchorage, and she and her family are currently in Washington, D.C. Her husband, Col. Thomas Esser, is a commanding officer of a U.S. air base at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan where 13 U.S. service members, and around 170 Afghan civilians died in an Aug. 26 attack.

“He’s safe right now,” Esser said Saturday. “It’s making me shake just thinking about it. Terrified. It’s hard to put that into words. He’s so far away. I have a very strong faith, lots of prayer. But it’s a hard place to be in when all you have is prayer. You still feel so helpless.”

Col. Esser has been in Afghanistan since May. Jenepher Esser confirmed Saturday he has since landed in Qatar.

“He was near it, he heard it, and there was a lockdown,” Esser said of the suicide bombing attack on the Kabul airport.

She did not hear from him for about nine hours after the attack.

“We have a secret emoji that he has been sending me every three to four hours,” Esser said. “I think he has some sort of alarm on his phone. He sends me the emoji and I know he’s okay.”

The nation and the world has watched the devastation caused by the attack and subsequent evacuation efforts, but not Esser.

“I haven’t watched anything on the news,” she said. “I have no idea what everyone else is seeing, hearing or learning. All I know is what my husband tells me. So that’s kind of a difficult predicament.”

The attack has made this the most difficult deployment for the Esser family. It happened as the U.S. approaches the Aug. 31 deadline by President Joe Biden to have U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.

“I’m thinking my opinion is probably similar to the rest of the country right now and the world,” Esser said. “I don’t think it’s a situation that needed to happen.”

Afghanistan is not the only challenge on Esser’s mind. Her in-laws live close to New Orleans. The city and the rest of the state of Louisiana are bracing for a strike by Hurricane Ida.

