Advertisement

1 hospitalized by head-on collision on Glenn Highway near Palmer

(File)
(File)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person who was hospitalized Sunday evening by a head-on collision on Glenn Highway near Palmer is “stable,” according to Alaska State Troopers.

Around 8:14 p.m. that day, troopers responded to a crash involving a sedan and pickup truck in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to an online dispatch. Troopers said the crash had occurred near mile 37.5 of Glenn Highway.

Troopers said one person was sent to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital. As of Sunday evening, troopers said that person is in stable condition.

All lanes of traffic were temporarily closed due to the crash and investigation, troopers said. Troopers reported that traffic was moving along with assistance around 8:45 p.m.

The dispatch added that troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.
Mat-Su sees first school close to in-person learning due to COVID-19
Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage police investigating shooting in Russian Jack Park
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes advisory board that would be made up of people who have experienced homelessness
(Generic file photo)
Wasilla man wielding BB gun killed by Palmer, Wasilla police after chase, troopers say
A grey garden slug.
How to slow slugs in your garden

Latest News

Light bar on police car
Two vehicle collision leads to injuries on Glenn Highway
Alaska's weather source brings you the latest weather.
Sunday evening weather with Tracy
Senator Dan Sullivan
Sen. Sullivan critical of president’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes advisory board that would be made up of people who have experienced homelessness