1 hospitalized by head-on collision on Glenn Highway near Palmer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A person who was hospitalized Sunday evening by a head-on collision on Glenn Highway near Palmer is “stable,” according to Alaska State Troopers.

Around 8:14 p.m. that day, troopers responded to a crash involving a sedan and pickup truck in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to an online dispatch. Troopers said the crash had occurred near mile 37.5 of Glenn Highway.

Troopers said one person was sent to the Mat-Su Regional Hospital. As of Sunday evening, troopers said that person is in stable condition.

All lanes of traffic were temporarily closed due to the crash and investigation, troopers said. Troopers reported that traffic was moving along with assistance around 8:45 p.m.

The dispatch added that troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

