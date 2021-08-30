Mayor Bronson vetoes advisory board that would be made up of people who have experienced homelessness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s first mayoral veto since taking office is a rejection of an advisory board approved by the Anchorage Assembly that would be made up of people who have personally experienced homelessness.

On Friday, Bronson announced he was officially vetoing an ordinance passed by the assembly at its Aug. 24 meeting, which sets up a Houseless Lived Experience Advisory Board that would give input and feedback to the assembly and the mayor on the issues of housing and homelessness “with the goal of centering the perspective of those with lived experience.”

The veto comes at a time when members of the assembly and Bronson’s administration continue to work with third-party facilitators to come up with a plan for mass shelter in time for winter, and to address housing the city’s homeless population long term.

The ordinance, sponsored by assembly member Felix Rivera, passed with a 9-2 vote. It establishes a board of nine people who have experienced homelessness who would serve three-year terms. The ordinance suggested the participation of family, youth, those with a physical disability or substance misuse disorder, veterans and survivors of domestic abuse in order to make sure the board has a well-rounded variety of perspectives.

Bronson cited the existence of two other advisory bodies related to homelessness as his reason for vetoing the ordinance, saying in a Friday press release that it “replicates the work” of the Homeless, Housing, and Neighborhood Development Commission, which reports to and advises the city on housing and homelessness, and the Houseless Resource Advisory Council, an independent group.

Bronson noted that the Houseless Resource Advisory Council has members who are or have been homeless.

“There is no need to create an additional board and incur increased costs to simply replicate the advocacy work already being done by HRAC or HHAND,” Bronson is quoted as saying in the press release.

Bronson said in the release that the city’s “homelessness crisis” requires action, not another advisory board.

“As you know, addressing homelessness is a pillar of my administration,” he said. “The homelessness crisis in Anchorage does not require another board or commission to contemplate or pontificate policy suggestions or to make advisory recommendations.”

Following Bronson’s announcement, Rivera immediately called for the assembly to override the mayor’s veto, saying in a press release that several community organizations, including the two Bronson cited as being the reason for his veto, submitted letters of support for the new board.

“Both were staunch supporters of this ordinance and the idea of giving people experiencing homelessness a seat at the table,” Rivera is quoted as saying in the press release.

According to city code, the assembly has 21 days to override a veto by the mayor. To override a mayoral veto, the assembly needs a two-thirds majority.

“It appears that the Mayor is more interested in playing politics than listening to the voices of those with current and lived experience of homelessness,” Rivera said in the press release.

