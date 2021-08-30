Pleasant, sunny Monday across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re seeing an extension of the beautiful weather from the weekend, as high pressure continues to reinforce sunny skies and warm conditions. While some high-level clouds can’t be ruled out, expect more sunshine and temperatures climbing into the mid-60s through the days.

It’s possible, we could manage to squeeze out the upper 60s across the valley, making for beautiful fair weather. If you are heading to the Alaska State Fair and have plans to be there for several hours, you will want to keep your sunglasses and sunblock handy. While the sun is moving lower in the sky, it’s still likely that you could get a sunburn.

We’ll continue to see some sunshine through Tuesday, before the return to active weather makes a return. Summer from a climatological standpoint officially ends tomorrow, and right now, it’s the 26th warmest and wettest summer on record. The stretch of warm weather we’ve seen looks to carry over into September, as the stormy pattern reinforces some of the warmer air.

Showers could arrive in Southcentral as early as Wednesday night. This comes ahead of our upcoming pattern change, which will keep overcast skies, a chance for showers and cooler conditions with us through the end of the week. With overcast skies back in the forecast, highs will struggle to break out of the upper 50s and lower 60s as early as Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunny weather!

