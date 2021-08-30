Senator Sullivan critical of president’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Senator Dan Sullivan makes it clear he’s not happy with the current situation in Afghanistan.

“How in the hell did this happen,” said Sullivan as he talked about President Biden’s decision to have U.S. troops out of that nation August 31.

Sullivan called the withdrawal an American foreign policy fiasco.

“This chaotic withdrawal is insuring once again Afghanistan will be a safe haven for terrorists,” Sullivan said. “And that is going to have consequences for our country for years to come.”

The Taliban provides security in Kabul and the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where U.S. military evacuation flights take place. Sullivan said the Haqqani Network also provides security there.

“These two terrorist groups are trying to kill Americans for the last 20 years. And now they’re providing security for us,” said Sullivan. “This is just an example of how botched, chaotic this evacuation has been.”

Many world leaders criticized the president’s withdrawal. Sullivan believes that has hurt the nation’s reputation.

“We need to repair the damage this president has done with our NATO allies, the most important alliance we’ve probably had in our country’s history.”

Sullivan is familiar with Afghanistan. He served there in 2005, and 2006, 2013 with the U.S. Marines. Eleven Marines died in the August 26 terrorist attack at the airport, along with an Army soldier, and a Navy corpsman.

Sullivan mourns those losses, and every American service member who died in Afghanistan, and elsewhere in the War on Terrorism.

“Your sacrifices are not in vain,” Sullivan said. “You kept us safe. The United States has not been hit with a major terrorist attack since 9/11 and the reason is because of the men and women who went over there took the fight to the enemy.”

But Sullivan believes President Biden has now left the nation more vulnerable prior to the September 11 attacks.

