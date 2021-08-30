Advertisement

Student shot in area of N.C. high school

By WECT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:42 AM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - One student was shot and taken to the hospital Monday after gunfire in the area of a North Carolina high school, the sheriff’s office said.

WECT reported New Hanover High School students were taken to a nearby middle school after the shooting, said a spokesperson with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

A New Hanover County Schools representative said it was not an active shooter situation. The sheriff’s office said on Twitter that school resource officers are searching the school to make sure all students were evacuated.

“Parents will need to pick up their children from the MLK Center once the school has done an accurate headcount,” an earlier tweet from the sheriff’s office stated.

Law enforcement closed a portion of a street near the school.

New Hanover County Schools says that the high school currently is in lockdown. A nearby elementary school and a middle school were “safely under a shelter in place,” and those students also are not being released to families at this time, the school system said in a news release.

Laney High School is under a shelter in place for security reasons.

“We are asking families and members of the community not to go to the building,” the school system said. “Law enforcement is currently on the scene.”

