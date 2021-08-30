Advertisement

Sunshine persists around Southcentral

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral will end the weekend and start the work week on a sunny note. Mostly sunny skies expected for Monday across both Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 60s in many areas.

Seward was the warm spot in the state on Sunday with a daytime high of 72 degrees.

Rain moves into the eastern Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula on Monday. That rain will progress north and east and grab some moisture from the Gulf of Alaska before developing into an area of low pressure that will bring rain to Southcentral coastal areas. The rain along the coast will likely start on Wednesday. Anchorage could see some showers coming through on Thursday.

