Two vehicle collision leads to injuries on Glenn Highway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Traffic is moving along with Alaska State Troopers controlling passing around mile 37.5 of the Glenn Highway after a collision Sunday evening.

AST said there was a two vehicle collision on the highway with injuries. At this time, AST could not report on the extent of the injuries. Spokespeople could not confirm whether the crash was head on.

As of around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening, troopers reported that traffic was moving along with assistance. No report on how long traffic may be disrupted.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details are available from AST.

