Advertisement

10-year-old Anchorage golfer advances to Drive, Chip & Putt regional at Pebble Beach

Golfer Zeyu Zhao teeing off at Anchorage Golf Course.
Golfer Zeyu Zhao teeing off at Anchorage Golf Course.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage golfer Zeyu Zhao is headed to Pebble Beach in California to represent Alaska at the Drive, Chip & Putt regional after winning his 10-year-old age group at the sub-regional competition in Oregon.

“I feel nervous and excited at the same time because Pebble Beach is a famous course,” Zhao said.

Drive, Chip & Putt is a national program to promote junior golf, and Alaska was the last state to join seven years ago. The competition tests the golfer’s ability to drive, having golfers tee up three drives down a 40-yard wide fairway, attempt three 10-15 yard chips at the scoring hole and putt from set distances.

“He’s going to be playing the world-renowned Pebble Beach,” Anchorage Golf Course Golf Operations manager Jeri Cunningham said. “How many (10)-year-olds get to do that? It is amazing.”

Cunningham said the Drive, Chip & Putt program in Alaska has grown and feels it’s important since schools in the state don’t have golf. She said local groups like the Wacky Women Golf Association donate to help golfers pay for travel expenses if they win the state Drive, Chip & Putt competition.

It’s an investment that is paying off as Zhao has a chance to become the second Alaskan to advance to nationals at Augusta National Golf Course. In 2019, Ian Bruchhauser represented the 49th state on the national stage, golfing at Augusta leading up to the Masters.

Zhao will compete in the regional qualifier on Sept. 26 in Pebble Beach, California.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic file photo)
Troopers identify officers that killed motorcyclist following chase through Palmer, Wasilla
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.
Mat-Su sees first school close to in-person learning due to COVID-19
(File)
1 hospitalized by head-on collision on Glenn Highway near Palmer
Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage police investigating shooting in Russian Jack Park
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes advisory board that would be made up of people who have experienced homelessness

Latest News

A boat heading out to fish in Homer, Alaska.
Homer Halibut Tournament debut canceled once again
Runners from Dimond High School participate in the Big 8 cross country meet Saturday, Aug. 28,...
Dimond runners take top individual spots at Big 8 meet
West Anchorage High School football field.
Led by Mai Mateaki, Dimond flag football rallies to defeat West
Alaska Fishtopia
Fishing Report: Alaska FishTopia smartphone app