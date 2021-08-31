Alaska House of Representatives set to pass a $1,100 dividend, again

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives is on track to pass a bill that would pay a $1,100 Permanent Fund dividend.

A final vote is expected on Tuesday. It would still need to be approved by the Senate and be signed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy before checks go out to Alaskans.

The Legislature faces a tight deadline to pass a PFD to be distributed in October. Genevieve Wojustik, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Revenue, said once an amount is approved, it takes 30 days to get the checks ready to be disbursed.

The source of almost half the funding for the House’s dividend could also be contentious.

Currently, it would be paid from two accounts, including $330 million from the Statutory Budget Reserve. The governor’s office, drawing on new advice from the attorney general, has said that fund needs to be drained due to a failed procedural vote in June.

Some legislators do not agree, citing a decision by an Anchorage Superior Court judge that suggests that savings account should be kept full.

If the House bill does not change, it would be the second time that the Legislature has approved a dividend of that size this year. Dunleavy vetoed funding for the 2021 dividend in June.

The House rejected an amendment on Monday to pay a full statutory dividend of over $3,800 on a 19-21 vote. That vote did not fall neatly along caucus lines.

It was supported by Democratic Reps. Neal Foster of Nome and Geran Tarr of Anchorage. They are both members of the largely Democratic House majority caucus.

House minority Republican Reps. James Kaufman of Anchorage, Bart LeBon and Steve Thompson, both of Fairbanks, voted against it.

Rep. Sara Rasmussen, R-Anchorage, does not sit with either caucus. She voted for the full dividend, saying it is “unsustainable” but should be followed until the statute is changed.

An amendment for a $2,350 dividend, following the governor’s 50-50 plan, also failed on a 18-22 vote. Some legislators suggested it was a “compromise,” while others said a dividend of that size needed to be part of a comprehensive fiscal plan.

The dividend debates were familiar. Some legislators said a large dividend is needed this year due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 and the Yukon River chum salmon failure.

“A lot of people have lost jobs, a lot of people weren’t able to work, a lot of people had to stay home with their kids,” said Rep. George Rauscher, R-Sutton.

Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok, said the state could afford the $2.5 billion required to pay a full dividend after the Permanent Fund saw exponential growth over the past 12 months. Bethel Democratic Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky said without new statewide revenues, a full dividend would cost future generations.

Some opponents of a statutory dividend said the fund may have had a good year, but it could see bad years again, like it did in 2020.

The Permanent Fund now provides over two-thirds of state revenue annually. The nonpartisan Legislative Finance Division has said for every $1 billion taken out of the fund, the state would lose $50 million per year in investment earnings.

Rep. Zack Fields, D-Anchorage, noted that the $1,100 dividend is the maximum amount that can be paid without overdrawing the fund.

“It’s no win to give a giant dividend this year, but no dividend in future years or to underfund our constitutionally mandated services in future years,” he said.

Several members of the House majority caucus said the dividend amount for this year could be increased if a comprehensive fiscal plan with new revenues is enacted.

Several House and Senate committees have begun holding hearings on a fiscal plan, including on Dunleavy’s 50-50 dividend proposal. Legislators across the aisle don’t expect the state’s fiscal challenges to be completely resolved during the ongoing 30-day special session.

The House bill contains other spending items, including $114 million in refundable oil and gas tax credits. That attracted debate on whether it was appropriate to pay the statutory amount for those credits or over twice the statutory amount, according to Anchorage Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski.

Rasmussen said producers are owed those credits and it would give them confidence to invest in Alaska oil development. Rep. Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, suggested it was “bad optics” to pay that amount for tax credits while shrinking the dividend.

The House did approve an amendment with spending requested by the governor. It includes $50 million in federal funds to the Department of Health and Social Services to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also has funding for renewable energy projects in rural Alaska.

