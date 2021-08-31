August ends on a dry, sunny note

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you were a fan of the weekend weather, we not only got an extension yesterday but into today as well. Another day of sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected as high pressure continues to have some influence over our weather.

While the greatest extent of the high will be felt in the Southeast, Southcentral will still see mostly sunny skies and highs climbing into the mid-60s. It’ll be the last such day this week, as temperatures fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s as active weather makes a return.

Starting tonight into Wednesday morning, clouds will slowly increase ahead of our next low. This not only will bring the return to overcast and cooler conditions, but rain as well. Outside of coastal regions, widespread rain doesn’t look likely, as only periodic showers will occur through the end of the week. The heaviest rain will be confined to Prince William Sound and Southcentral in the days ahead, where well over an inch of rain can be expected.

How fitting that the meteorological summer will come to an end actually feeling like summer, with the start of meteorological fall seeing temperatures fall back to near seasonal values. Right now summer is sitting just outside the top 20 warmest, and if temperatures manage to warm nicely today, it’s possible we could end this summer right at the 20th warmest on record. Even with that said, this year is noticeably cooler than last summer.

Soak up the sunshine and enjoy the warmth, before the active weather makes a return the rest of the week. As overcast skies move in, it’s possible we could see little of the sun through the first week of September.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

