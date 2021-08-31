Advertisement

COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs

By CNN
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Benefit-expense ratios are part of how insurers evaluate their business.

A CNN analysis shows it costs about 150 times more to hospitalize a person sick with COVID-19 than it does to vaccinate them.

The breakdown works like this:

Medicare pays about $40 for each shot. Multiply that by two, and in some cases add an additional $35 it has to pay each time a shot is given at a home or group living setting.

That’s $150 to vaccinate the most expensive Medicare beneficiaries.

Contrast that with how much it costs on average to hospitalize a COVID patient – almost $22,000.

That skyrockets to nearly $50,000 if a ventilator is needed.

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, COVID hospitalizations for unvaccinated people cost the health care system more than $2 billion in June and July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(File)
1 hospitalized by head-on collision on Glenn Highway near Palmer
(Generic file photo)
Troopers identify officers that killed motorcyclist following chase through Palmer, Wasilla
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings
A boat heading out to fish in Homer, Alaska.
Homer Halibut Tournament debut canceled once again
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes advisory board that would be made up of people who have experienced homelessness

Latest News

A cold, grey mist obscures the White House but pickets march through the slush in front of the...
Black men executed in 1951 rape granted posthumous pardons
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after Highway 26 in Mississippi...
2 killed, at least 10 injured after Mississippi highway collapses
An unvaccinated mother believes she lost her unborn baby to COVID-19.
Unvaccinated mother blames COVID-19 for death of unborn daughter
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s aftermath: No power, no flights, scant drinking water
A young lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike in New Jersey.
Police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning at Jersey Shore