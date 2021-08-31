Don’t start waxing your skis just yet

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a bit of a shock to the system this weekend when temperatures dropped to the 30s across parts of Southcentral, and termination dust showed up on the higher mountain peaks. If the early signs of winter got you excited to wax your skis or sad to put away the summer gear, fear not, it was just a tease.

So why was it so cold? A quick-moving cold arctic air mass swooped in across Southcentral late Friday, riding the coattails of the storm moving in from the north that brought in all the rain. Temperatures dropped to some of the lowest levels of the season so far and snow dusted the higher elevations, but the cold air didn’t hang around. By Saturday afternoon, high pressure moved in and the winds shifted to the south. By Sunday temperatures were back in the mid-60s, which is even a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

High pressure will continue to keep the area storm-free with mostly sunny skies likely Tuesday along with highs in the mid-60s. The only catch: temperatures will still start out in the 40s for one more day.

The area of high pressure keeping Southcentral and Southeast mild and dry will move south Wednesday, this will open the door to stormy weather coming in from Western Alaska. You can expect rain first in Kodiak Wednesday, then on the Kenai Penninsula. Anchorage won’t likely see showers until later in the day. Wet weather will continue for the coastal areas of Southcentral through the end of the week, but Anchorage will only see chances for scattered showers.

Even with wet weather returning to the region mid-week, temperatures will remain mild in the low 60s during the day and low 50s overnight which is normal for this time of year.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.