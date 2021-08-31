Parental leave policy enacted by former acting mayor rescinded

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mayor Dave Bronson has rescinded a parental leave policy for the Municipality of Anchorage that was instituted by former Acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson.

Anchorage Assembly members Forrest Dunbar and Quinn-Davidson both posted screenshots to social media on Tuesday of an email sent to city employees from the human resources department, announcing that the mayor had rescinded policies for paid parental leave and an “Infant at Work Program.”

Quinn-Davidson signed the paid parental leave policy, the municipality’s first, in June as her term as acting mayor was wrapping up. According to a city press release from that time, the policy allowed the municipality to provide 160 hours of non-cashable leave to regular, full-time eligible employees who were approved for leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The leave could be used for events such as giving birth or child placement with an employee for adoption or foster care.

At the time, Quinn-Davidson said the policy had been a long time in the making and would be good for families and the city.

“Paid parental leave improves employee lives and morale while also saving our city money due to reduced employee turnover,” she is quoted as saying in the press release. “It’s a real win-win – for employees and taxpayers alike.”

In her tweet sharing the email from human resources, Quinn-Davidson said this kind of leave is good for both families and the economy.

“Parental leave is good for babies (lowers mortality rate), good for moms (health stats go up), and good for the economy (folks stay at their jobs, avoiding turnover costs),” she wrote.

She added that she’d like to know why the policy was rescinded.

Mayor Bronson just got rid of the parental leave policy I instituted at the Muni. Parental leave is good for babies (lowers mortality rate), good for moms (health stats go up), and good for the economy (folks stay at their jobs, avoiding turnover costs). I’d like to know why. pic.twitter.com/l5r8f3y1pG — Austin Quinn-Davidson (@akaustinqd) August 31, 2021

Requests for comment from Bronson’s administration and Quinn-Davidson were not answered by the time of publication.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.