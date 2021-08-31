Advertisement

Reigning champion wins again with 1,600-pound pumpkin

Dale Marshall wins the Alaska Midnight Sun Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a whopper at 1,603.5...
Dale Marshall wins the Alaska Midnight Sun Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a whopper at 1,603.5 pounds Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska.(ktuu)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:06 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to giant veggies, Alaskans may be divided on which is best, but for Dale Marshall the winner is clear. He’ll go with giant pumpkins every time.

Marshall is the reigning champion in a contest he’s entered more than a dozen times. On Monday, Marshall again won the Alaska State Fair’s Alaska Midnight Sun Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off with a whopper, weighing in at 1,603.5 pounds. But there was a catch this year: Marshall was the only entrant.

Horticulture Manager Kathy Liska said several pumpkin growers moved this year and didn’t have new gardens set up. Another regular is a doctor, who Liska said “was very busy this year.” All of them are planning on returning next year, according to Liska.

But while Marshall, who has won more than anyone, said he prefers a more competitive field, he’s in it for the weight. He entered two pumpkins in this year’s contest but the winner, which at one point he said was putting on over 40 pounds a day, didn’t come close to the state record he set in 2019 of 2,051 pounds.

“I was hoping it would go heavier,” he said, joking that perhaps the scale was off.

For his efforts, Marshall picks up $1000 in prize money. And, as always, he plans to come back next year.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.
Mat-Su sees first school close to in-person learning due to COVID-19
Anchorage police patrol car.
Anchorage police investigating shooting in Russian Jack Park
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Mayor Bronson vetoes advisory board that would be made up of people who have experienced homelessness
(Generic file photo)
Troopers identify officers that killed motorcyclist following chase through Palmer, Wasilla
(File)
1 hospitalized by head-on collision on Glenn Highway near Palmer

Latest News

Drying seed pods, not quite ready to harvest.
Growing Alaska: Harvesting seeds
A boat heading out to fish in Homer, Alaska.
Homer Halibut Tournament debut canceled once again
(Generic file photo)
Troopers identify officers that killed motorcyclist following chase through Palmer, Wasilla
Monday, August 30 Morning Weather
Monday, August 30 Morning Weather