Stolen bike? It might have ended up at the YMCA

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the Anchorage Police Department says bike thefts are down from years previous, they still saw 269 reports of stolen bikes this year from Jan. 1 through Aug. 30.

Just 29 of those bikes were recovered, according to an email from a department spokesperson.

The police department says it’s important to write down the serial numbers of a bike and keep it in two places so that people have that to help police find the bike if it goes missing.

“First and foremost, always lock up your bike when you’re not using it, and that includes at your house,” said Community Relations Specialist Renee Ostad with the department. “Don’t just dump it in the driveway or in the front yard and think that because your home, it’s safe.”

Once the police department has exhausted efforts to find the owners of the bikes, the recovered stolen bikes are taken to the YMCA, where they are sold at an annual fundraiser that helps fund activities for the kids at the organization.

“So the money that we raise, like I said we use for day camp and swim lessons, but the other side of it, is there is a lot of people that come to the action that are able to get some decent bikes at a decent price,” said Larry Parker, CEO at the YMCA.

Parker said they have held an annual bike sale every May for more than 30 years.

But even the YMCA has been a victim of bike thieves. While visiting with Parker, he told Alaska’s News Source around 10 bikes had been stolen recently from their storage unit. That means less money to be raised for the kids at the YMCA.

Parker said sometimes during the fundraiser, people will happen to find their own bike, and the YMCA is more than happy to reunite people with their stolen bicycle.

He said if people think their bike might be at the YMCA, all they need to do is call the organization and they will check to see if the serial numbers match.

Each year, Parker said they average around $10,000 to $11,000 raised during the fundraiser.

