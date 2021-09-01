Active weather makes a return to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Hopefully, you took advantage of the sunshine, as cloudy skies have made a return to Southcentral. While high pressure still has some influence over some of Alaska, the same can’t be said for our area. An area of low pressure near Kodiak Island is responsible for the increasing clouds and eventually rain showers across the region. We’re already seeing rain across coastal regions of Southcentral, with the heaviest expected to fall from Seward and into the western Prince William Sound. While most of the rain today will stay near the coast, inland areas could see a spot shower or two. However, the best shot of rain comes overnight into Thursday as a secondary low form in the Gulf of Alaska.

As a result of the clouds and wet weather, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the upper 50s and lower 60s for the next 7 days. While no day looks to be a complete washout, the active weather pattern looks to stay with us for the foreseeable future. Not only for Southcentral, but Southeast as well. It’s Southeast that looks to take the brunt of the rain, as wave after wave of rain push into the region. The heaviest looks to arrive Thursday into Friday where well over 1 to 2 inches can be possible in some locations. This will also keep temperatures in the 50s for highs for the panhandle through the next several days. The only nice day will be today, as some sunshine and dry weather is still expected.

If you have any plans to head to the Alaska State Fair this week, you’ll want to keep that umbrella handy. Periodic showers stay with us, with some dry time looking possible by Saturday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

