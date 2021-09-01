Anchorage’s temporary suspension of its plastic bag ban ended Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Before the COVID-19 pandemic dominated news and municipal decision making, several cities including Anchorage were tackling the issue of plastic waste and how to reduce it. Anchorage’s ban on plastic bags was suspended during the height of the pandemic, but starting Wednesday it’s back to paper or reusable options.

Anchorage’s ban on plastic bags for the retail sector went into effect in 2019. Anchorage Assembly member Felix Rivera said in a Tuesday interview that the city was following a national and global movement to try to reduce them as an item of waste.

“Because frankly who wants to see plastic bags sort of blowing in the wind in your street, or in the tree, or you know, on the beach?” he said. “Who wants to see that junk, right?”

The city made the decision to move forward in the direction of encouraging more reusable bags, Rivera said. The municipal code on plastic bags states that, with certain exceptions, retailers are not to provide customers with plastic bags or, if they do, they must charge an additional 10 cents per bag. Exceptions are for things like in-store plastic bags that are used to hold fresh produce or to stop items from leaking.

The plastic bag ban was in place in Anchorage before the pandemic. Rivera said the assembly decided to suspend that ban when the pandemic reached the 49th state for a couple different reasons.

“The primary reason was the supply chain for paper bags was cut off, right? People couldn’t get any more paper bags, so we had to switch back — retailers had to switch back to plastic bags,” Rivera said.

Another reason for suspending the plastic bag ban was some concern at the start of the pandemic about the health impacts of reusable bags, and whether they could transmit COVID-19, Rivera said.

“I think since last year, we’ve learned a lot about the virus and now nothing that I am reading leads me to have a lot of concern about reusable bags transmitting the virus,” he said.

Earlier this year, the assembly passed an ordinance that extended the suspension on the bag ban beyond the emergency order the city had at the time that suspended the ban. The ordinance terminated that particular emergency order and set up a suspension on the bag ban within city code. That ordinance noted that the suspension would end Tuesday, Aug. 31.

“Starting tomorrow, we’re going back to what we had before, which was the plastic bag ban in full effect,” Rivera told Alaska’s News Source on Tuesday. “So paper bags, but preferably we’re hoping folks will use reusable bags.”

Rivera said that starting Wednesday, people should hopefully start to see stores welcoming back reusable bags at the check out registers,.

Wasilla, Kodiak and Soldotna enacted their own plastic bag ban ahead of Anchorage, in 2018. Anchorage was followed by several other cities in Alaska that enacted their own versions of plastic bags bans, including Seward, Homer and Haines.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.