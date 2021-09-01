Cloudy, breezy and rain to start the new month

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure had been providing a nice little stretch of sunshine and warmth as the last days of August were playing out. But September has different plans, acting more like the rainy, cloudy month it usually proves to be for Anchorage.

As high pressure moves east, low pressure is finally able to move in. The Aleutian Chain, Kodiak and the Pribilof Islands all experienced the clouds and rain Tuesday, with a Wednesday arrival in Southcentral Alaska.

High pressure holds Wednesday over Southeast Alaska with highs that will top out in the lower to mid 60s. This part of the state will not see rain until late the early morning hours of Thursday. The rainfall could be heavy at times as the weekend approaches.

