COVID testing sites see increased demand across the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - COVID-19 testing sites in Anchorage have seen extremely high demand and long wait times lately. Chelsea Ward-Waller, public information officer for the Anchorage Health Department said the recent surge in delta variant COVID-19 cases is to blame.

“For all of the muni testing sites, yesterday was our busiest day since November 2020,” Ward-Waller said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that our testing capacity meets the needs of the community.”

She says the two busiest sites are the Loussac Library and Changepoint Church, but said less busy times for those sites are form 8-10 a.m. or 5-6 p.m. She also said the Muldoon testing location is one of the sites that usually has less cars lined up.

“The testing turnaround time is still really great (for all locations), — the average is still below 24 hours, and most tests are coming back within 48 hours,” Ward-Waller said.

With the rise in demand for testing, an extra site has been added at the Alaska Airlines Center and hours have been expanded at some other sites according to Ward-Waller. Capstone Clinic runs the testing site at the Alaska Airlines Center along with many other sites around the state. Capstone CEO Dennis Spencer said testing numbers have increased over the past week for their sites.

“We have a high number of symptomatic and exposure-related tests because of a terribly contagious variant, but also have increased testing of unvaccinated individuals for employers and schools added to this number,” he said. “We’d like to see more Alaskans get their vaccinations, particularly in Mat-Su and Fairbanks — that’s vital to moving forward as Alaskans.”

Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted more than 2.73 million COVID-19 tests, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.56%.

Alaska is also dealing with a new record set on Tuesday for people hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time. The state’s hospital dashboard shows 152 people with the virus are hospitalized as of August 31.

“The bottom line is we’re at the worst point of the pandemic. It feels different now, it’s more stressful, our caregivers are exhausted, this is not where we want to be,” said Jared Kosin, president and CEO of the Alaska State Hospital and Nursing Home Association.

Kosin said hospitals around the state are overwhelmed, and that Alaskans need to recognize the current situation as a crisis.

“We’re at record levels for hospitalizations,” he said. ”We need to really take serious steps to slow things down because it’s not sustainable.”

Health officials continue to say the best tool against COVID-19 is the vaccination, and urge Alaskans to get tested if they feel sick.

