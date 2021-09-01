Advertisement

Walgreens to increase starting pay to $15 an hour

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens is joining a growing list of businesses bumping starting pay to at least $15 an hour.

The company announced Tuesday it will begin increasing its hourly wages for all team members in phases starting in October.

Walgreens hopes to have the wage increases fully implemented by November 2022.

“Investing in and rewarding our team members is not only the right thing to do, it’s highly important to retaining and attracting a talented workforce, and to continuing to serve our critical role in community health care,” CEO Roz Brewer said.

Walgreens operates more than 9,000 stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The investment in increased wages is expected to total more than $450 million over the next three years.

A Walgreens spokesman told the Associated Press that half of the company’s 191,000 employees already earn at least $15 an hour.

The company’s announcement comes less than a month after rival CVS said it would increase its minimum hourly wage to $15 by July 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, reports 6 new deaths
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House passes $1,100 PFD, governor says some funding isn’t there
The Alaska House of Representatives debates the 2021 Permanent Fund dividend on Monday, Aug....
Alaska House of Representatives set to pass a $1,100 dividend, again
Anchorage City Hall.
Parental leave policy enacted by former acting mayor rescinded

Latest News

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
Delta to hire 1,500 new flight attendants
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Officers, paramedics charged in Elijah McClain’s 2019 death
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Official reports progress in defending Lake Tahoe from fire
Lake Tahoe is shrouded in smoke.
Caldor Fire: Residents flee danger
President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 aid included an expansion of the child tax...
New online site launched to help people get child tax credit