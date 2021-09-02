Alaska Labor Department puts out bids for $150,000 back to work marketing campaign

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development is launching a $150,000 marketing campaign called “Get Alaska Back to Work.”

Patsy Westcott, director of the Division of Employment and Trainee Services, says the campaign is intended to showcase the free state services on offer for job seekers and employers. They include jobs centers, jobs fairs and employee training.

“We’ve heard from the employer community that they’re really struggling to find workers,” Westcott said, explaining that Alaska is mirroring a nationwide staffing trend.

Despite an improvement in jobs numbers, Alaska’s economic recovery has been uneven across different sectors. There is still significant unemployment and underemployment across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neal Fried, an economist with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, says the state’s July data shows a 5.8% jump in jobs numbers from the same month last year.

“That’s some pretty nice growth,” he added.

Fried explained that there were still 30,100 fewer jobs than in July of 2019. The state’s data also shows the oil and gas sector lost more than 4,000 jobs in 2020 and the hospitality sector is a long way from a full recovery, which could take two or three years.

Subway is representative of many Alaska businesses that have struggled to find workers.

Dee Buchanon, a spokesperson for the restaurant chain, said it is hiring staff at all levels, but it has been difficult. Some Alaska Subways are at reduced operating hours and the 5th Avenue Mall location has closed permanently.

It’s unclear why there continues to be a nationwide worker shortage in some sectors. Westcott said anecdotal evidence suggests some people reevaluated their priorities during the pandemic, particularly for lower-paid work.

Alaska ended the $300 per week in extra federal unemployment benefits in May to encourage people to rejoin the workforce. The Wall Street Journal published a report on Wednesday that suggested states that did that have seen limited employment gains.

Economists caution that it’s difficult to understand the precise impact of that decision in Alaska.

“It’s hard to separate that particular event out from the rest,” Fried said.

Alaska’s employment is also highly seasonal. It typically peaks in the summer and drops in the winter. Economists will be watching closely what happens coming into the fall.

“It will just be the perfect time for us to really get the word out about how we can help,” Westcott said about the state’s marketing campaign.

For Alaska employers, there is some help coming.

The Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development is poised to launch a program in the fall to help ailing businesses. It will disburse $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief with a maximum of $1 million on offer per business.

Glenn Hoskinson, a spokesperson for the department, said it hasn’t been determined when the 30-day application period will open. Businesses that have been hit the hardest by the pandemic will get the most relief, she explained.

Jon Bittner, executive director of the Alaska Small Business Development Center, said that aid will be welcome, calling the recovery a “roller coaster.” Federal business relief programs have ended and Bittner fears what will happen to the state’s economic recovery if the delta variant isn’t brought under control.

“The economy is trying to come back,” he said. “If we can’t go back to work, if we can’t keep our businesses and schools open, none of that is going to happen.”

