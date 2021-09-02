Eagle River business owner captures Alaska’s beauty through her artwork

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Graphic Artist and Business Owner Jordan Hanson is an Alaskan through and through. Growing up in Eagle River, she has fond memories of visiting the nature center and being outdoors.

“I have pictures from when I was little in that big hollowed-out tree that everyone in the Anchorage area has a picture of,” she said.

It also served as inspiration for another passion, but before her home became her place of business, Hanson worked in advertising and public relations in Anchorage for eight years.

“At some point, I just kind of started questioning you know what I was doing, what I was giving and what I was offering to the world and to Alaska,” Hanson said.

In the spring of 2016, she went back to what she knows best and created an Alaska-inspired theme of alphabet cards.

“I ordered 50 sets and I had a show at the Alaska vintage market and I sold out,” Hanson said. “Shortly after that I was contacted by shops, and very soon after that I was in stores throughout the state.”

Hanson designs all of her own artwork, but it’s not just about making something special for Alaskans, it’s also where her products end up.

She said,” So many kids see my artwork when they’re in their classrooms and when I hear from them, they see the alphabet set and they’re like, ‘I have that at home,’ or ‘that’s at my preschool’ or ‘that’s in my kindergarten class.’ It’s just kind of, it’s just very rewarding.”

As a small business owner, Hanson also does what she can to keep her employees working.

“A lot of the things we do, we choose not to have our cards collated by the print shop,” she said. “We score our own note cards, so that means more time here in production, so it means more hours for my employees.”

More hours will mean more time for Hanson to get creative and come up with the next Alaska-inspired piece of art.

In addition to the Alaska A to Z alphabet cards, they have note cards, prints, posters, stickers and more.

