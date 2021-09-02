Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:16 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska sets new COVID hospitalization record, reports 801 new cases Wednesday
Coronavirus
Alaska sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, reports 6 new deaths
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s temporary suspension of its plastic bag ban ended Tuesday
Former Alaska Attorney General John Havelock died at age 89 on Tuesday night.
Former Alaska attorney general dies at age 89
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House passes $1,100 PFD, governor says some funding isn’t there

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 25 after Ida remnants slam stunned Northeast
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
What's left of Hurricane Ida unleashed deadly and historic flooding across the New York City...
Ida unleashes deadly flooding across Northeast
The Supreme Court has formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state...
Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion ban
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
EXPLAINER: How Ida can be so deadly 1000 miles from landfall