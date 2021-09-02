September begins with a wet weather pattern

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fall storms start to rev up this time of year, bringing in rain and strong winds. And for the start of September, the weather was following the cycle. Anchorage saw a light rain of .04″ while Kodiak got a lot of rain, recording 1.75 inches of rain through Wednesday early evening. More rain is coming and coastal locations will see the highest amounts through Friday.

Rainfall heaviest along SC coasts (Alaska's Weather Source)

The rain will spread east to the north Gulf coast and into the southeast region, turning the first several days of the new month into a rainy, windy stretch of weather.

Northern, interior and western parts of the state will deal far less with the storms in the Gulf of Alaska.

Hot spot Wednesday went to Fairbanks and Eielson Air Force Base at 74 degrees. Cold spot was 34 in Gulkana.