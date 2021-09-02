Advertisement

USPS’ new package sorting system promises quicker service in Anchorage

By Jay Luzardo and Nick Swann
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new package sorting machine has come to Anchorage from the U.S. Postal Service with the goal of getting packages sorted more quickly and delivered out faster. The USPS said in a press release that it saw a 48% increase in packages between 2019 and 2020.

The new Anchorage USPS processing plant sorting machine has created 16 new jobs. Along with that the USPS is hiring nearly 200 new employees for the holiday season. All available jobs can be found at usps.com/careers.

USPS officials said the machine won’t replace the current sorting process, but will add to it. Officials said it will ease up the burden on the employees who hand sort the packages. This will also allow packages to rural Alaska to be sorted faster, making it so they don’t have to wait for the Anchorage packages to be sorted first.

