Advertisement

WATCH: Youth league referee banned after pulling player’s facemask

By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNER, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Video of a youth football league referee aggressively grabbing a young athlete by the facemask is circulating online.

WBRC reports the referee involved has been banned from officiating games in the All-County Youth Football League.

The video, shared by Phillip Dollar, is of a game that was played last weekend between 11- and 12-year-olds in Alabama.

After the play is dead, one of the officials grabs the player by the facemask before coaches step in and break it up. All the officials then left the game.

Now, the player’s family is asking for a public apology from the referee.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Alaska sets new COVID hospitalization record, reports 801 new cases Wednesday
Coronavirus
Alaska sets new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, reports 6 new deaths
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s temporary suspension of its plastic bag ban ended Tuesday
Former Alaska Attorney General John Havelock died at age 89 on Tuesday night.
Former Alaska attorney general dies at age 89
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House passes $1,100 PFD, governor says some funding isn’t there

Latest News

Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Wildlife officials say based on size, color pattern, fin placement and head shape, the fish...
Fisherman reels in rare ‘freaky’ fish
Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
FILE - This photo shows a pathway in the backyard to the house once owned by gangster Al...
Al Capone’s former South Florida home slated for demolition
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
More than a dozen deaths after Ida remnants slam Northeast