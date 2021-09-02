Wet weather continues through Labor Day Weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s only the second day of September and many areas have already seen over a quarter of an inch of rain. Thanks to the return of a fairly active weather pattern, September is starting off where we spent most of August, under rainy and overcast skies.

While widespread rain has been with us through much of the night, we’re beginning to see some drier weather build in across the Anchorage Bowl and surrounding areas. This trend will carry us into the afternoon hours where rain will lighten up and become more scattered in nature. While that will be the case for inland regions, coastal regions will hold onto moderate to heavy rain throughout most of the day. This comes as the low just south of the Kenai taps into plenty of moisture from the central Pacific. While the bulk of the moisture is being transported into Southeast via an atmospheric river, coastal regions of Southcentral are managing to pull in some of that moisture as well. It’s here where Seward and Whittier could easily see up to 2 inches of rain through Friday morning, while Valdez and Cordova manage to pull in just under an inch of rain. Elsewhere across Southcentral expect to see up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

We see the widespread rain become more scattered into Friday before even drier conditions return for Saturday. As a result, temperatures will be slightly warmer on both days, easily climbing into the mid-60s for Saturday. Across Southeast, widespread rain looks to be the main impact through the Labor Day Weekend as the active weather pattern looks to show little signs of breaking down.

However, as Labor Day comes to an end, the region looks to see some drier conditions return. The best shot of that for Southcentral will arrive as early as Tuesday, with some peeks of sunshine possible. For Southeast, while rain is still in the forecast through next week, it looks to be more periodic and not as widespread.

With the active weather pattern making a return, highs the next seven days will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s certainly starting to feel like fall and by the end of the month, we will have lost an additional two hours of daylight as we continue our journey into cooler weather.

Have a terrific Thursday!

