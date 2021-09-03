Anchorage police investigating shooting in Spenard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Police Department are investigating a shooting they say took place Friday in the Spenard neighborhood.

According to a community alert, one man was found in the area of Willow Street and West 36th Avenue with non-life threatening injuries.

Police will remain in the area to investigate and ask that people avoid it.

“If you need to be in the area, please follow officer’s instructions,” the release states.

Officers haven’t made any arrests at this point. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police dispatch at 311, or to make an anonymous tip at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

