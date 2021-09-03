Advertisement

Anchorage police investigating shooting in Spenard

(Alaska's News Source)
(Alaska's News Source)(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:46 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Police Department are investigating a shooting they say took place Friday in the Spenard neighborhood.

According to a community alert, one man was found in the area of Willow Street and West 36th Avenue with non-life threatening injuries.

Police will remain in the area to investigate and ask that people avoid it.

“If you need to be in the area, please follow officer’s instructions,” the release states.

Officers haven’t made any arrests at this point. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call police dispatch at 311, or to make an anonymous tip at www.AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s temporary suspension of plastic bag ban has ended; mayor seeks to suspend it again
Coronavirus
Alaska sets new COVID hospitalization record, reports 801 new cases Wednesday
Local artist creates art specifically for Alaskans.
Eagle River business owner captures Alaska’s beauty through her artwork
The state and Alaska Chamber announce an incentive program to encourage Alaskans to get...
Vaccine sweepstakes offers $49,000, gives students an opportunity at educational scholarships

Latest News

After 35 years of working the Alaska State Fair, 15 of which he served on the board, John...
Alaska State Fair’s John Harkey wraps up 35-year run of working fair circuit
Friday, September 3 Morning Weather
Friday, September 3 Morning Weather
(File)
Peter Pan Seafoods to require employees to be vaccinated
(File)
Aniak man faces attempted murder charges, troopers say