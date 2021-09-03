Advertisement

Aniak man faces attempted murder charges, troopers say

(File)
(File)(KTUU)
By Jay Luzardo
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was allegedly struck in the face by the butt of a shotgun and almost shot twice by an individual in Aniak on Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers said an Aniak man has been arrested in connection to the case.

Troopers arrested 35-year-old Joseph Brown III in the woods near his cabin Wednesday, following the assault of a woman that morning.

An online trooper dispatch said Brown faces first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, six counts of third-degree assault, DUI, fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons, unlawful contact and probation violation.

Before Brown’s arrest, troopers were asked to make a welfare check on an adult female in Aniak around 10:27 a.m. Upon conducting an initial investigation, troopers said Brown allegedly sent threatening text messages to the woman’s family.

After further investigation, the trooper dispatch describes the alleged events that transpired before Brown’s arrest.

“Brown had assaulted the female by striking her in the face with his hands and the butt of a shotgun. The female was able to fight off Brown from assaulting her, Brown then attempted to shoot twice but missed both times. Brown then struck the female twice with a hammer,” the dispatch stated.

Troopers arrested Brown “without incident” later that day.

As of Thursday afternoon, he is in the custody of the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska sets new record for COVID hospitalizations for third day
Coronavirus
Alaska sets new COVID hospitalization record, reports 801 new cases Wednesday
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s temporary suspension of plastic bag ban has ended; mayor seeks to suspend it again
Local artist creates art specifically for Alaskans.
Eagle River business owner captures Alaska’s beauty through her artwork
Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies are being used at the center to treat outpatient cases of...
Monoclonal antibodies available and effective, but don’t replace vaccine, doctors say

Latest News

Fishing on the Kenai River
Fishing Report: Silver salmon on the Kenai River
Kodiak, Alaska.
Pollution cleanup from sunken Alaska ship costing millions
Alaska Airlines will now require all new hires to be vaccinated.
Alaska Airlines will require all new hires to be vaccinated
The state and Alaska Chamber announce an incentive program to encourage Alaskans to get...
Vaccine sweepstakes offers $49,000, gives students an opportunity at educational scholarships