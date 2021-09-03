Aniak man faces attempted murder charges, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was allegedly struck in the face by the butt of a shotgun and almost shot twice by an individual in Aniak on Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers said an Aniak man has been arrested in connection to the case.

Troopers arrested 35-year-old Joseph Brown III in the woods near his cabin Wednesday, following the assault of a woman that morning.

An online trooper dispatch said Brown faces first-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, six counts of third-degree assault, DUI, fourth-degree misconduct involving weapons, unlawful contact and probation violation.

Before Brown’s arrest, troopers were asked to make a welfare check on an adult female in Aniak around 10:27 a.m. Upon conducting an initial investigation, troopers said Brown allegedly sent threatening text messages to the woman’s family.

After further investigation, the trooper dispatch describes the alleged events that transpired before Brown’s arrest.

“Brown had assaulted the female by striking her in the face with his hands and the butt of a shotgun. The female was able to fight off Brown from assaulting her, Brown then attempted to shoot twice but missed both times. Brown then struck the female twice with a hammer,” the dispatch stated.

Troopers arrested Brown “without incident” later that day.

As of Thursday afternoon, he is in the custody of the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center.

