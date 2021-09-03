Cloudy skies stay with us into Labor Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In true end-of-summer fashion, the wet weather continues to impact Southcentral. Wet conditions point to the end of summer in Southcentral as August and September are the two wettest months of the year, and they are both living up to that.

Through the first three days of September, Anchorage has already seen over half an inch of rain, with some locations well over that. Most of that rain fell yesterday as widespread rain moved into the region. While showers are still with us, expect today to bring more dry time, as only periodic showers can be expected. The only exception will be for coastal areas, where we continue to hold onto wet and breezy conditions. Most of Southcentral can expect to see up to a tenth of an inch of rain with Prince William Sound easily picking up to three-quarters of an inch by the evening.

If you have any plans to head to the Alaska State Fair, be prepared to dodge a shower or two through the early afternoon. However, most of the day will be fairly dry with some sun breaks possible into the afternoon. It’s here where temperatures will briefly jump into the lower 60s, with afternoon highs each day during the weekend staying near 60. It’s likely that the last week of the fair won’t see much sun as the active weather will keep clouds with us into Monday.

Of the remaining days at the fair, Saturday looks to be the driest. More rain builds in for Sunday, with drier and mostly cloudy conditions making a return next week.

Meanwhile, Southeast will see a very wet Labor Day weekend. It’s possible that upwards of 2 to 3 inches of rain will fall on the panhandle with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 50s. If you have any holiday plans, you’ll likely want to make sure you have rain gear on hand.

Have a wonderful holiday weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.