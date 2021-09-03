Advertisement

Fairbanks School Board to discuss masking policy as COVID cases surge in schools

Covid cases surge in schools across the district.
Covid cases surge in schools across the district.(Ryan Osborne)
By Ryan Osborne
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:55 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -School has been open for two weeks in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, and the current masking policy still leaves the decision of whether or not students wear masks in the classroom up to the discretion of students and parents.

COVID-19 case numbers are rising in schools across the district, and sports teams have canceled games for the foreseeable future. While the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board is currently not implementing the health safety protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alaska State Department of Health and Social Services, there is a possibility this will change in the near future.

According to School District Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw, the board will be discussing the subject.

“So as of yet [the board] hasn’t changed their current position.” DeGraw explained. “This topic is on the agenda for the September 7 regular meeting and the outcome remains to be seen. Probably a couple of days ago we were around 100 total cases district-wide. We are doing contact tracing, and have significantly more than 100 students currently out quarantined, identified as close contacts.”

Copyright 2021 KTVF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska sets new record for COVID hospitalizations for third day
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s temporary suspension of plastic bag ban has ended; mayor seeks to suspend it again
Coronavirus
Alaska sets new COVID hospitalization record, reports 801 new cases Wednesday
The state and Alaska Chamber announce an incentive program to encourage Alaskans to get...
Vaccine sweepstakes offers $49,000, gives students an opportunity at educational scholarships
(File)
Aniak man faces attempted murder charges, troopers say

Latest News

Anchorage police are searching for 21-year-old Ravon Tanner, pictured here, who they say is a...
Anchorage police searching for person of interest in Spenard shooting
The University Lake parking lot now has 50 spaces
University Lake Park sees improvements including increased parking and lighting
COVID-19.
592 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska on Friday
Muldrow Glacier near the beginning of the surge.
Muldrow Glacier in Denali National Park and Preserve stops surging
After 35 years of working the Alaska State Fair, 15 of which he served on the board, John...
Alaska State Fair’s John Harkey wraps up 35-year run of working fair circuit