Fairbanks School Board to discuss masking policy as COVID cases surge in schools

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -School has been open for two weeks in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, and the current masking policy still leaves the decision of whether or not students wear masks in the classroom up to the discretion of students and parents.

COVID-19 case numbers are rising in schools across the district, and sports teams have canceled games for the foreseeable future. While the Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board is currently not implementing the health safety protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alaska State Department of Health and Social Services, there is a possibility this will change in the near future.

According to School District Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw, the board will be discussing the subject.

“So as of yet [the board] hasn’t changed their current position.” DeGraw explained. “This topic is on the agenda for the September 7 regular meeting and the outcome remains to be seen. Probably a couple of days ago we were around 100 total cases district-wide. We are doing contact tracing, and have significantly more than 100 students currently out quarantined, identified as close contacts.”

