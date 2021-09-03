Advertisement

Fishing Report: Silver salmon on the Kenai River

Sunrise on the Kenai River on the morning of Sept. 1, 2021.
Sunrise on the Kenai River on the morning of Sept. 1, 2021.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer is coming to an end but there’s a silver lining for anglers on the Kenai Peninsula. On this week’s fishing report, Patrick Enslow joined Kevin Chavira of Alaska Boat Rental Guided Fishing to fish for silver salmon on the Kenai River.

The sky was painted pink as they left the Eagle Rock boat launch for their fishing trip at sunrise on Wednesday. Shortly after settling into their fishing hole, Chavira rigged up the rods with salmon eggs and wrapped plugs. Less than 30 minutes after putting their lines in the water they got a bite. It didn’t take long before this reporter landed two silvers and was enjoying the view of seals and soaring eagles.

Chavira said leading up to this trip the fishing had been slow to fair. The limits for Silver Salmon or Coho Salmon went up to three per person and six in possession on Sept. 1.

The Kenai River Silver Salmon Derby begins on Sept. 14 and ends on Sept. 19. A prize of $5,000 is up for grabs for the overall adult winner, along with daily prizes of $100. The youth overall winner earns $1,000 and there are daily prizes of $50.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

