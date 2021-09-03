Peter Pan Seafoods to require employees to be vaccinated

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Peter Pan Seafood Co., a seafood processing company with operations in Alaska and Washington state, will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy will be enacted in tiers. The first tier includes employees at company headquarters in Bellevue, Washington; the Seattle warehouse; and Alaska processing facilities in Valdez, Port Moller, Dillingham.

It also includes workers in Alaska support centers in Dillingham, Sand Point and Naknek. The deadline for vaccination for those workers is Oct. 1.

The second tier includes all employees at the processor’s facility in King Cove, Alaska.

Employees who don’t fall under exemptions for medical or religious reasons and choose not to be vaccinated will be fired.

