Advertisement

Peter Pan Seafoods to require employees to be vaccinated

(File)
(File)(NBC12)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:36 AM AKDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Peter Pan Seafood Co., a seafood processing company with operations in Alaska and Washington state, will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy will be enacted in tiers. The first tier includes employees at company headquarters in Bellevue, Washington; the Seattle warehouse; and Alaska processing facilities in Valdez, Port Moller, Dillingham.

It also includes workers in Alaska support centers in Dillingham, Sand Point and Naknek. The deadline for vaccination for those workers is Oct. 1.

The second tier includes all employees at the processor’s facility in King Cove, Alaska.

Employees who don’t fall under exemptions for medical or religious reasons and choose not to be vaccinated will be fired.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Alaska sets new record for COVID hospitalizations for third day
Anchorage City Hall.
Anchorage’s temporary suspension of plastic bag ban has ended; mayor seeks to suspend it again
Coronavirus
Alaska sets new COVID hospitalization record, reports 801 new cases Wednesday
Local artist creates art specifically for Alaskans.
Eagle River business owner captures Alaska’s beauty through her artwork
Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies are being used at the center to treat outpatient cases of...
Monoclonal antibodies available and effective, but don’t replace vaccine, doctors say

Latest News

They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers
Teams prepare for the Seawolf Invitational, the first sporting event at the Alaska Airlines...
Sports return to UAA, but fans will need masks and social distancing to watch them
Alaska Airlines will now require all new hires to be vaccinated.
Alaska Airlines will require all new hires to be vaccinated
Monoclonal antibodies are an IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
Monoclonal antibodies: I’m high risk and have COVID. What now?