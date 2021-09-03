Plans revealed for new Inlet View Elementary School

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Inlet View Elementary School is one of the oldest schools in the Anchorage School District, and in many ways it shows. The building has no sprinkler system, the office is in the middle of the school, far from the front door, and there is only one room that serves as lunchroom, gym and everything else that requires lots of space.

“If we have lunch time we cannot do a PE class,” said Principal Patricia Ahrens. “And if we have PE we cannot do an assembly … We only have one space to do multiple things.”

All that will change if voters pass a bond to build a replacement school. Project Manager Charlie Peters showed off the design for the new school on Thursday. The two story building will be larger, with a separate gym and multipurpose room. Peters said the building will be more secure than the old school and include upgrades to heating and ventilation systems.

The price tag for completion is estimated to be about $30 million, which Peters said was cheaper than making repairs to the existing building.

This image from an Anchorage School District presentation shows the proposed exterior of what a new school would look like. (Image courtesy Anchorage School District)

“It was determined that the cost was actually more for a building life-extension than a brand-new building by a couple million dollars,” Peters said. “So it made more sense to taxpayers that we would look at a complete replacement.”

Another big advantage? The new school would be built on what is now a field right next to the old school, so students wouldn’t have to move around until it’s done.

Ahrens said she hopes the construction could be used as a learning opportunity for her students.

“I’m really excited about the process and having the kids involved,” she said.

But there are several steps before that could happen. Both the Anchorage Assembly and the Anchorage School Board would have to agree to put the bond proposal on the April 2022 ballot. If voters approve it, Peters said, construction could start right away. He said the new building would be completed by August 2023 and the school would open its doors to students that fall.

