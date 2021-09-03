Pollution cleanup from sunken Alaska ship costing millions

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says costs to contain pollution from a ship that sank near Kodiak Island more than 30 years ago have reached about $3 million in the weeks since authorities were notified of an oily sheen from the wreckage.

Alaska’s Spill Prevention and Response Division has been coordinating divers and boom deployment, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation earlier this week reported that about 9,730 gallons of oily water had been recovered.

The wreckage is in Womens Bay. CoastAlaska reports a passerby noticed an oily sheen on the water’s surface on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.