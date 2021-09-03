Showers continue into the holiday weekend, but sunbreaks are likely

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a wet start to this Thursday morning and there is more rain where this is coming from.

A large area of low pressure is spreading out across the state. This is bringing showers from Bristol Bay to Southeast and north to the Interior.

Area of low pressure spreading out across Alaska. (Alaska's Weather Source)

Scattered showers will continue for much of Southcentral Friday, with the heaviest rain staying near Prince William Sound, and across Southeast.

By Saturday there won’t be much left to this storm. However, we’ll continue to sit under a deep trough of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which means there won’t be any high pressure moving in to clear us out. If you have outdoor plans Saturday or Sunday, I’d still keep the rain gear handy, as isolated showers are still possible, but we’ll also see sun breaks and plenty of dry hours, too.

By Sunday afternoon the chances for rain increase across the area as another storm dips in out of the north. Wet weather will continue Monday across Southcentral with high temperatures falling from the low 60s to the upper 50s.

Have a great start to your Friday.

